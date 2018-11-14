© AMN



Israel failed its kidnapping mission , loosing one of its commanders and embarrassing itself, in front of the world.

, loosing one of its commanders and embarrassing itself, in front of the world. The Al-Qassam brigades of Hamas, blew up an Israeli bus with a guided anti-tank missile. Israel initially claimed that the bus was full of civilians. Hamas then provided the video, showing that Israel was lying, the bus was packed with military men. The secretary general of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, claimed that his organization were the ones to smuggle the anti-tank missiles into Gaza.

The rockets fired, strategically worked at scaring Israelis into fleeing. It also worked, in helping broker a ceasefire, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad did not turn their focus onto the most heavily populated cities.

The Israeli media and people started distrusting and loosing faith, in both their military and government.

An Islamic Jihad video was leaked to Al-Mayadeen, showing an operation that had been covered up by an embarrassed Israeli military. The operation was recorded and took place back in February. At least 5 soldiers are shown in the video to hit, some being blown to pieces by a flagpole bomb.

Palestinians were filmed celebrating after Israeli forces suffered significant blow during their Gaza attack.Palestinian celebrators filled the streets of Gaza, last night, after what has been considered a tremendous win for Palestinian resistance.After an Israeli violation of a newly brokered ceasefire, a new round of hostilities broke between Gaza and Israel. Various nations, including Russia, Turkey and Jordan, spoke out in condemnation of Israel's provocations.The failure of their covert mission, resulted in the killing of an Israeli commander and the retreat of the special forces team, from Eastern Khan Yunis, where they had infiltrated.Following this, the Israeli air force carried out a series of airstrikes in the Khan Yunis area.Hamas later responded with a barrage of rockets, which within the space of 48 hours, exceeded 470. Israel struck at least 100 targets in Gaza, over Monday night alone.Hamas targeted their rocket launches away from Israel's most densely populated cities. At least 150 Israeli settler families fled their homes, multiple Israeli buildings and cars were also damaged.According to the Gaza Health Ministry, separate reports indicate thatIsraeli airstrikes targeted and destroyed a number of civilian sites, including the Al-Aqsa TV building, Al-Amal Hotel and civilian housing blocks in the densely populated Gaza City.Wafa Al-Udaini, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza City, said on the bombings that "Israeli warplanes bombed a 5-story building that housed my son's kindergarten and a restaurant where I used to regularly buy falafel".Despite the destruction, Gaza still celebrated following the ceasefire. Israelis however, took to the street calling on their government to continue the violence, ironically burning tires, covering their faces and throwing stones.Why Israel was so embarrassed by Palestinian Resistance over the past 48 hours?