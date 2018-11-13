An Ohio hospital has been put on lockdown following a report of an active shooter. Police are searching each floor of the building for the potential suspect.Despite some reports which said there was an active shooter situation underway, police told locals news outlet ABC 5 that no shots have been fired.The Cleveland Clinic tweeted that people are advised against traveling to the Medina campus, adding that both the hospital and the nearby office building are on lockdown.News 5 reported that several of its viewers shared "Code Silver" alerts received by hospital staff. "Take immediate action to protect yourself and others," it states.