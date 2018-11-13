Protester chant 'Trump', 'Fake News' at live MSNBC show
© MSNBC
With the eyes of the nation on Florida again, MSNBC's Ari Melber hosted his show live from Broward County tonight where protesters have gathered. And multiple times over the course of the broadcast a lot of the chanting was very much audible.

Melber spoke to protesters himself earlier today and showed some of the footage, including Trump supporters who agreed with the President getting involved on the recount.

As Melber spoke with his guests, however, viewers could clearly hear chanting from the protesters nearby, including things like "Stop the steal!" and one very clear chant of "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

At one point when Melber spoke to Congressman Ted Deutch and said that Trump is lying about voter fraud and undermining the legitimacy of elections, very audible chants of "fake news" started ringing out.

And as if to exemplify how chaotic things were, there was a bit of an awkward return from break towards the end of the show.

You can watch the clip here.