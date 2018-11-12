© AFP / Ryad Kramdi

Saudi Arabia is the most influential member of the oil cartel.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has denied rumors that Riyadh plans to disband the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), reports Al Arabiya.Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia's government had funded a think tank that is set to study the potential impact on oil markets in the event of a break-up of OPEC. The media reported that top Saudi officials called the research a high priority economic policy inquiry. However, it's not going to influence internal government debate on whether to leave OPEC in the near term.The 60-year-old Saudi-led oil monopoly of 15 nations is currently trying to cope with short-term problems, unnamed sources told the media., and have complained about being sidelined by the new duo.. The cartel's oil exports represent aroundtraded internationally, according to the US Energy Information Administration., according to one Saudi official as quoted by the WSJ. The two oil-rich nations reportedly produce over 20 million barrels per day.Earlier, the kingdom's energy minister said the sharp drop in crude prices in recent weeks reflected an overcorrection of the market."Markets get it wrong occasionally, as they did a few weeks ago on one side, and they're doing it again on the other today, but ultimately the pendulum will swing to a reasonable middle," al-Falih told CNBC on Sunday.The minister also said that the kingdom will cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in December to shore up sagging prices.