Broward County Sheriff's deputies and a bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The airport was put on lockdown for about an hour.Passengers tweeting from inside and outside the airport say the place has been placed on lockdown.Fort Lauderdale airport is located in Broward County, recently at the center of a pitched battle between Republican and Democrat candidates vying for the Florida Senate seat. GOP candidate Rick Scott has sued the county's electoral officials, alleging voter fraud and improper handling of ballots.