© Associated Press/File



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it had tried to deport Perez after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Middlesex County, New Jersey, last year.But the county, which has a noncooperation policy with ICE, refused to alert federal agents when it released Perez in February, ICE said.John Tsoukaris, ICE's deportation operations field director in Newark, New Jersey, called Middlesex County's policy reckless.He said Perez had a history of violence and would have been a clear candidate for cooperation."We hope that this tragic turn of events forces Middlesex to reconsider its policy and that the local elected officials stop protecting criminal aliens," Mr. Tsoukaris said.In a statement, the county government rejected blame and said it was ICE that dropped the ball."Instead ICE officials chose to do nothing, which places all responsibility of Mr. Perez's actions squarely upon ICE," the county government said in its statement.Police in Missouri say Perez attacked a home from which he had been kicked out. The victims were heard "begging for their lives," The Associated Press reported, citing charging documents.Perez later returned and fired on yet another person, authorities said.Perez still had outstanding warrants from New Jersey, The Associated Press reported.