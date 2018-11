© AFP 2018 / Fabrice Coffrini

Besieged in the Idlib province, the Syrian opposition, interlaced deeply with the former Nusra Front, has undergone another rebranding, changing its flag to bear a Shahada religious inscription.As the operation against terrorists in Syria comes close to its end, terrorists besieged in the Idlib province have undergone another rebranding, this time changing their flag.In 2015, the flag saw a new wave of popularity as the Syrian opposition sought to distance itself from Daesh and other radical jihadists."The opposition flag remained a point of contention between the opposition's so-called "revolutionary" and more hardline Islamist wings for years," War on the Rocks author Sam Heller wrote in October."The General Syrian Conference of the #HTS-backed Syrian Salvation Government has come to a compromise resolution regarding the flying of the Syrian revolution flag," Malekafzali tweeted, referring to Hayat Tahrir as-Sham, a rebranded Nusra Front, an internationally recognized terrorist organization.Translated as "I believe that there is no God beside Allah and that Muhammad is His prophet," Shahada is present on the flag of Saudi Arabia, as well as several other nations, including Afghanistan and the unrecognized state of Somaliland.The General Syrian Conference is an organ within an opposition structure, akin to a constituent assembly. Back in 2017, the Conference formed the so-called Syrian Salvation Government, a ruling body of the opposition."For a group that has been designated a terrorist organization internationally, HTS's integration into the Syrian rebellion is key to its survival. A group that is flush with its Syrian opposition surroundings is one that cannot be easily isolated and destroyed," reads commentary by Heller.If Heller's analysis is to be believed, HTS leaders despise their revolutionary counterparts for their willingness to reconcile with the Syrian government.In a video recorded earlier in September - just as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan negotiated a truce in Idlib - the leaders of HTS were seen discussing the ideology of the group. Talking about non-radical revolutionaries, the leaders openly expressed their distrust, if not open animosity."[They're] the first ones to jump into the regime's embrace," one participant said in the video."That's why, in reality, they're the enemy. We need to call these things by their names. They are munafiqoun. We need to label them as God Almighty did," another suggested, using a term that officially translates as "hypocrite," but is closer to "traitor."