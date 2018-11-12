The company made headlines after initiating an investigation into officials working in the administration of US President Barack Obama.Efraim Halevy, a former head of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, has joined the private intelligence company Black Cube as a member of its board of directors. Halevy will serve as thematters, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.According to the report, Halevy, 83, could be elected as company president.Founded in 2010, private intelligence company Black Cube has been the subject of attention recently, Haaretz reported., including Mossad, the Intelligence Corps (or Haman, the military intelligence), or Shin Bet (internal security service).Last Month, Haaretz reported that Tel Aviv-based Black CubeAccording to an earlier Observer report, Black Cube operatives contacted Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes and the national security adviser to the vice president, Colin Kahl, to discuss the Iranian issue. However,After the Haaretz report, the company issued a statement saying its policy is "never to discuss its clients with any third party, and never to confirm or deny any speculation about its work."the statement said.In 2013, the chairman of Israeli Discount Bank (IDB), Nochi Dankner, hired Black Cube to dig up compromising information on rivals Moti Ben-Moshe and Eduardo Elsztain, who reportedly wrested control of the form from Dankner.In 2014, Argentina reportedly sought to hire the company to look into US hedge fund Elliott Management, which had filed a lawsuit against Argentina over a bond payment.In 2016, two company employees were arrested in Romania on espionage charges. According to Romanian officials, the