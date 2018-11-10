© Ruptly

© Reuters / Carlos Barria



French President Macron did his best to show through body language that his bromance with Donald Trump was still alive. But the US leader, who came to Paris after calling Macron's EU army plan "insulting" didn't seem interested.Emmanuel Macron smiled, winkled and hugged Trump as the two met at the Elysee Palace in the French capital on Saturday. He then awkwardly patted the US president on the knee, touching it several times as the two leaders posed for photographers.But, with whom he used to be best mates not so long ago.The so-called 'bromance' between Macron and Trump made headlines last year as the two engaged in ultra-long handshakes, spoke of "special relationship" and just couldn't stop complimenting each other. At one point, Trump even lovingly removed dandruff from Macron's shoulder, saying the man had to be "perfect."But a lot has changed since then. Trump pulling out from the landmark EU-backed Iran nuclear deal and unleashing a tariff war against Europe were decisions that Macron just couldn't agree with.