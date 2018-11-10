© RNZ



A massive dumping of spring snow hit South Canterbury today, leaving the town of Fairlie looking like a winter wonderland.Spring lambs were also feeling the cold, caught out by the unexpected snow.One Fairlie resident told 1 NEWS:The weather made for an unexpected day off school for kids, some who were out and about on their bikes embracing the novelty.Road snowfall warnings have been put in place for Arthur's Pass and Porters Pass (SH73).The site of the rainfall was Ivory Glacier near Hokitika, where 652mm of rain fell during that period, outweighing Christchurch's annual average rainfall of 594mm.NIWA meteorologist Benn Noll said- a long, narrow region in the atmosphere which transports most of the water vapour outside of the tropics.Downpours in other elevated regions over the same period were also heavy, with Mt Philistine receiving 508mm, Arthur's Pass 397mm and Mt Cook 351mm.Mr Noll said the next few weeks should see frequent high pressure systems affecting New Zealand, bringing less rain.Temperatures are expected to run about average or slightly above average, with another very warm spell coming to eastern areas later next week.