A mother of 11 from the Glorivale community has died after being swept away in a swollen West Coast river.A source told the Herald that Rejoice Steadfast had been missing since yesterday afternoon near the flooded Haupiri River, near Gloriavale, in the West Coast's Grey District.Rejoice Steadfast is the daughter-in-law of Gloriavale secretary and treasurer Fervent Steadfast.Police this morning said a Search and Rescue team had recovered her body at 8am.Her death has been referred to the coroner.A Gloriavale spokeswoman declined to comment this morning.Elsewhere on the West Coast a bridge has collapsed and dozens of students are trapped as a wicked storm continues to pelt the region with heavy rain.Civil Defence remains on alert today following the storm.The headwaters of the Hokitika, Wahio and Haast rivers are receding after parts of the ranges received more than half a metre of rain in the past 24 hours, but many roads have closed overnight.Westland District Council Mayor Bruce Smith said the weather had settled down a bit this morning, with light rain and receding rivers."Up at Hokitika gorge it was frightening, there was a lot of water coming through."We were concerned about the flood wall at Hokitika [town] but it held tight."The biggest problem was the Goat Creek Bridge east of Otira, which had been completely eaten away by the swollen Otira River."The bank has washed out and the bridge is twisted, it looks pretty serious."State Highway 73 between Jacksons and Springfield was also closed, as well as SH6 from Hokitika to Fox Glacier and several local roads due to surface flooding.Smith said contractors were already getting stuck into clearing slips along the West Coast roads but Goat Creek Bridge would likely take much longer.Meanwhile a party of Otago Boys' High School students are marooned in a hut in Mt Aspiring National Park after heavy rain rendered a creek impassable.Deputy rector Mark Hooper said the group of about 25 year 9 pupils were scheduled to return Thursday but the creek rose rapidly and became too high to cross.All parents had been informed and there was ample food in the hut in the Matukituki Valley, he said.They hoped to walk out today provided the river levels drop.Power is cut off to South Westland south of Bullock Creek, and South Westland Area School at Harihari will remain closed this morning.while many other areas in the ranges received similar amounts. That is more rain than Auckland has had in the past four months.While the weather was on an easing trend there was still plenty to come."We are still seeing quite a bit of rain about Hokitika and south of there, some stations on the West Coast have had 40mm an hour, and heavy snow is starting to fall in the Canterbury high country. Mt Cook Village is starting to see some decent snowfall," Zachar said.""This is all adding to river levels and increasing the risk of flooding and slips."Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) 15cm, Lindis Pass (SH8) 8cm and the Crown Range Rd a light dusting.There was also a moderate risk of elevated thunderstorms over northern Westland, Buller and western Nelson in the early morning, and a low risk over the remainder of Nelson.As the front moved north it would be replaced by a cool southerly change. Christchurch would see its high drop from 29C yesterday to just 11C today. Kaikoura, which topped the country yesterday on 31C, would drop to a cool 14C.The cold front would move over the North Island from midday Friday and clear the island by Saturday afternoon.The rain over the North Island would mostly fall from late Friday to Saturday morning, followed by a few showers lingering into the afternoon.Anyone attending the Taylor Swift concert in Auckland Friday evening was advised to keep an eye on the forecast and consider taking a poncho or raincoat.On Sunday, showers would pepper the North Island where it would be cool, while a fair amount of sunshine over the South Island would allow the temperatures to recover to the high teens.