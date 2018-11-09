The Power of Your Mind

Is the Placebo Effect Real?

Placebo Effect Also Plays a Big Role in the Effectiveness of Conventional Drugs

"This study untangled and reassembled the clinical effects of placebo and medication in a unique manner. Very few, if any, experiments have compared the effectiveness of medication under different degrees of information in a naturally recurring disease.

Our discovery showing that subjects' reports of pain were nearly identical when they were told that an active drug was a placebo as when they were told that a placebo was an active drug demonstrates that the placebo effect is an unacknowledged partner for powerful medications."

The Power of Expectations

Capsules are more effective than tablets

Large capsules are more effective than small capsules

Expensive medications are more effective than inexpensive ones 17

Red pills tend to be energizing while blue pills tend to be best for treating pain

Sham injections and sham acupuncture (which also uses needles) are more effective than placebo pills

Placebo Knee Surgery Just as Effective as Real Surgery

Placebo Surgery for Fractured Spines

Can Placebo Effect be Used to Heal a Broken Heart?

Placebo Can Work Even When You Know You're Taking a Fake Pill

Harnessing the Healing Power of Placebo

