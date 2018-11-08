© Getty Images / Sebastian Meyer



The true scale of the workload facing Russia's foreign intelligence agents has been revealed by a London based think tank, which estimates half of all Russian expats in the British capital are spies or informants.I'm no mathematician, but that seems like a hell of lot of work to get through.The Henry Jackson Society has collected quotes from all the usual suspects (in this report they're called Russia-watchers) added in some facts that appear to be dug up from a Google news search, and titled its report 'Putin Sees and Hears It All'. It's the perfect subject for this kind of think tank, because they can say almost anything they want.I've actually noticed signs of outrage in London's Russian expat community following this airtight, not at all speculative report. If 50 percent of them are spies, that means 50 percent of them aren't, and that half want to know what's wrong with them - why haven't they been chosen?There are also signs of relief though, because in my experience, expat Russians have already adapted to the fact that everyone thinks they're spies anyway, so this report actually offers some kind of relief - at least now only 50 percent of them pose a risk to the local population. A new kind of Russian roulette.This is the line which is causing most of the fuss: "Perhaps reflecting the level of paranoia within London's Russian community, interviewees and interlocutors suggested that anywhere between a quarter and a half of Russian expats were, or have been, informants."That phrase "Interviewees and interlocutors suggested," certainly sounds like a legit source of information to include in a report which seeks to target 50 percent of an entire community, doesn't it?Vladimir Ashurkov, the Russian expat quoted in the report just before this line, actually responded after publication by saying that actually he thought it was probably closer to 5 percent. The one Russian expat named in the report disputed the claim. Author Dr. Andrew Foxall said on Twitter that Ashurkov was not one of the "interviewees and interlocutors" who suggested that half of all Russian expats are informants, only the unnamed anonymous ones did that. Again, seems legit.Is there any advice on how to spot these foreign agents? The report says some "will be Russian nationals living openly in Britain under their real identities, but with few (if any) links to Russia's intelligence and security agencies (so-called 'non-official cover'). Yet more still will travel to the UK on short operational visits, either under their own names or with false identities, using standard immigration routes."The true value in this report can be seen in Andrew Foxall's defence of his findings online, where he admits he's played fast and loose with his figures. He estimated that there are 150,000 Russians in London because that's what a Guardian article said in 2014.Foxall admitted that more recent official statistics say it's more like 70,000.