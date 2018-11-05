© El Comercio



Eight people were killed, and 16 others suffered injuries in a series of explosions in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, local media reported on Monday, citing a source in local security forces.According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the attacks were carried out late on Sunday.One of the explosions took place in the northern part of the city, in the vicinity of the Aden square, while three others hit the eastern area of Baghdad, and another one hit the south of the city.Last year, a blast of a mine-studded car in the southwest of Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killed 55 people. The Daesh* terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.