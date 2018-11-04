© Amir Cohen/Reuters



According to the indictment,The Central District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against 28-year-old Ra'anana citizen Elazar Laniv for sending death threats to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."I've been planning this for a while. If the prime minister dies, it was I who killed him so there should be no doubts," Laniv told a police dispatcher, according to the newspaper Arutz Sheva."In light of the above, the prime minister's security should be preferred over reducing the violation of the defendant's liberty by means of an alternative to detention, especially in cases such as these," the State Prosecutor's Office added, calling for the suspect to be remanded.Earlier in September, the prime minister of Israel reportedly received death threats from an imprisoned right-wing activist Dor Ovad, who promised that Netanyahu would "end up like [assassinated Prime Minister] Yitzhak Rabin" for releasing Palestinian prisoners.