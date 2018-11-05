Earth Changes
More than 30 killed & 14 million trees destroyed as extreme storms devastate Italy in 'one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years' - UPDATES
Sun, 04 Nov 2018 17:43 UTC
The family, including children aged one, three and 15, were found in their villa in Casteldaccia after the Milicia river burst its banks and submerged their house, rescue services said on Sunday. Separately in Sicily, another person was found dead in his jeep after being hit by flood water, while two other people are still missing.
The official death toll has yet to be updated, but at least 20 people had been confirmed dead in other affected areas in Italy's north and west. Many of the victims were killed by falling trees, and authorities said gale-force winds have destroyed around 14 million trees across the country, but mainly in the far north. "We'll need at least a century to return to normality," said the Coldiretti, the association of Italian agricultural companies .
Areas from the far northwest to Sicily in the southwest have been devastated by the storms, but the worst damage occured in Trentino and Veneto - the region around Venice, which has been partly submerged by the highest flood that the canal city has seen in a decade.
Governor of Veneto Luca Zaia said the region has been "brought to its knees" after storm damage costing at least a billion euro ($1.1 billion). In addition, 160,000 people have been left without electricity while the mountainous region in Veneto has been decimated.
"It's like after an earthquake," Zaia said. "Thousands of hectares of forest were razed to the ground, as if by a giant electric saw." Italy's civil protection agency described the extreme weather the country has been enduring as "one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years."
Update: Reuters reports death toll rises to 17, 14 million trees destroyed
Update: Nov 5th: Flooding and strong winds from Italy's deadly storms have claimed the lives of over 30 people, rescue services have said.

A German tourist died on Friday when hit by lightning on the island of Sardinia while another person struck by lightning several days ago died in hospital, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said on Saturday.
A German tourist died on Friday when hit by lightning on the island of Sardinia while another person struck by lightning several days ago died in hospital, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said 17 deaths related to the severe weather had been reported to the Agency so far.
Areas from the far northeast to Sicily in the southwest have been affected by the storms, with the worst damage in the northern regions of Trentino and Veneto - the region around Venice - where villages and roads have been cut off by landslides.
In the Alps near Belluno, 100 km (60 miles) north of Venice, pine trees and red spruces were snapped wholesale like matchsticks.
"We'll need at least a century to return to normality," Coldiretti said.
