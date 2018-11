© Reuters / Naif Rahma

Humanitarian aid projects funded by Oxfam in Yemen have repeatedly been bombed by the Saudi-led coalition, the British charity said, slamming the government for refusing to halt their support and weapon supplies to Riyadh.The revelations about the strikes on charity-funded facilities in Yemen emerged following this week's parliamentary debates in the House of Commons, where British lawmakers were trying to evaluate the impact of UK arms sales to the Saudis. During the hearing on Tuesday, Oxfam's Dina el-Mamoun revealed that UK aid to the war-torn country is being bombarded.The UK Government had been widely criticized for its continued support of Saudi Arabia and its arms supplies, which contributed to the destruction of vital infrastructure and mounting civilian casualties. And since Britain makes billions on these arms sales, over the last three years London has repeatedly dogged the pressure to cut arms deals to the Saudis.As a potential way out of the spotlight, Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday backed the American call for a "ceasefire" in Yemen, even though the record of the US supporting the Saudis, no matter what, undermines whatever peace initiative they may now try to promote.The conflict has impacted over seven million children in Yemen who now face a serious threat of famine, according to UNICEF figures announced this week. Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015, UN children's agency said. The humanitarian situation in the country has also been exacerbated by outbreaks of cholera, polio, and measles.