"What happened in the Istanbul consulate was horrendous, and it should be duly dealt with. Yet at the same time I say it, it is very important for the stability of the world, for the region and for the world, that Saudi Arabia remain stable. I think that a way must be found to achieve both goals," Netanyahu stressed, "because the larger problem is Iran, and we have to make sure that Iran does not continue the malign activities."

The Israeli PM has somewhat condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi though he stressed thatwhich he sees as a far "larger problem" than one assassinated journalist.Benjamin Netanyahu has finally spoken out against the murder of the Washington Post columnist who was 'disappeared' upon entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.likely awaiting the blame to be shifted upon a group of rogue agents and officials who have nothing to do with the House of Saud.Netanyahu said, speaking in the Bulgarian town of Varna:While Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, they are both close allies of the United States in the region. A reciprocal animosity towards Iran is one of the strategic, mutually uniting factors in this trilateral relationship and,While seeking to work out possible sanctions against the Kingdom with Congress, whose composition might change following next week's midterm elections, holding onto a $110 billion arms deal with Riyadh seems to be Trump's top priority.On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated thatbefore the US administration gathers enough information about the perpetratorsWhile Washington remains "committed" to holding all those responsible for the murder accountable,Pompeo said.The murder of the 59-year old journalist and ardent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, initially covered up by Saudi officials, caused a diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and its allies. Amid a public outcry and reports that Khashoggi was brutally tortured, killed, and dismembered,The journalist's remains are yet to be found and recently even the Saudi prosecutors admitted that the killing seemed "premeditated." Meanwhile, Istanbul's chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan said Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the diplomatic compound.On Friday Turkey's President, in an article in the Washington Post, directly accused the Saudi government of being responsible for Khashoggi's fate.Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote, stopping short of accusing the royal family.