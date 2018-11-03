© Global Look Press / Cherie Diez

Two people have been killed in a shooting spree that broke out at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida. The gunman also injured several more people before killing himself.Officers responded to an emergency call on Friday evening, arriving at the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio. Multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds were found when the police arrived.Six injured victims were immediately taken to trauma care, but two died at the hospital, according to ABC. Another victim is said to be in a critical condition, while the remaining three people have serious injuries.The gunman was identified as 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Several people inside the studio tried to fight back and save others, police told reporters after the incident, calling it "a testament to their courage."Home to some 191,000 people, Tallahassee is Florida's capital being the 7th largest city in the state. Florida itself has seen a range of shooting sprees earlier this year.In August, two people have been killed and 11 were treated after losing participant opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville. The shooter has committed suicide.Another rampage took place in February in Parkland after a lone attacker began to shoot at students at the end of the school day outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The gunman, a 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, left 17 people dead and at least a dozen injured.