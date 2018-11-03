© AFP / NYPD



they would rather harm themselves or commit suicide than return to Saudi Arabia.

Two Saudi sisters found dead and duct-taped together on the banks of New York's Hudson River were, in a baffling case that police say shows no signs of foul play.The sisters, Rotana Farea (22) and Tala Farea (16) were discovered on October 24 on the banks of the river,. So far, the investigation has revealed that the sisters traveled from Washington DC to Philadelphia, before arriving New York City on September 1.At a press conference on Friday, police said they had "no credible information" that any crime took place, but confirmed that their probe is ongoing. Investigators tracked the girls' last movements using credit card records, which showed that tThe sisters were, however. Water found in their lungs made it "entirely credible" that they entered the water while still alive.The baffling case took on an added air of mystery when it was revealed that the sisters' mother told police that she had received a phone call from the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington DC the day before the sisters were found. During the call, a Saudi embassy official instructed her family to leave the US, due to the fact that, she claimed.Police also revealed that a man who frequently exercises along the riverbank told them that he had seen the girls sitting about 30 feet apart in a playground with their heads in their hands and making "praying" noises on the same day that they were later found dead - an image that the witness said has been "haunting" him since.Tala and Rotana moved to the US with their mother in 2015.The two, reportedly asking police not to reveal their location. On Friday, police confirmed thathad been made at that time, but did not elaborate.According to some media reports,The Saudi consulate in New York said it had "appointed an attorney to follow the case closely," while the Saudi embassy in Washington contacted the family and "extended its support and aid in this trying time."