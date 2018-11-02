An official said the nomadic families camping in Kund Karyote area were on way to their homes in Lamberi and Teryath areas of district last night when lightning struck, killing 108 goats and sheep.Over 100 goats and sheep were killed by a lightning bolt in Kund Karyote village area of Thanamandi tehsil of Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.An official said the nomadic families camping in Kund Karyote area were on way to their homes in Lamberi and Teryath areas of district last night when lightning struck, killing 108 goats and sheep.There was no report of any human loss in the incident, he said.