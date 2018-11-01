SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
To Booze or Not to Booze?
Society's Child
Space cooperation persists despite political row: US takes delivery of 4 Russian built rocket engines, with more to follow
RT
Thu, 01 Nov 2018 11:45 UTC
Four RD-180 rocket engines built by Russia's NPO Energomash have been commissioned for the US buyers, the manufacturer said in a news release. "On October 26, 2018, Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD AMROSS singed the engine log books," it reads.
Prior to the handover, Pratt & Whitney and United Launch Alliance (ULA) checked the engines along with NASA and US Air Force experts to ensure they are of good quality. The RD-180s are now ready to be shipped out, and this is not a one-of-a-kind purchase.
The United Launch Alliance, a joint company owned by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has relied on Energomash RD-180 engines for years to power the Atlas V rocket. They recently ordered 20 engines from Energomash despite economic sanctions imposed on Russia.
Aside from RD-180 engines, the US buys RD-181s from Russian manufacturers. The RD-181 is used to propel Antares rockets that launch Cygnus cargo tugs to the International Space Station for NASA.
When the US introduced its initial set of restrictions against Moscow, space exploration was excluded. As NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "when other channels of communication break down, nations can still communicate on space exploration and space discovery and science."
NASA has been doing its utmost to cut its dependency on Russian engines and to produce a viable alternative to the dual-nozzle, kerosene-fueled RD-180s, but to no avail so far. And while some Russian officials have at times vowed to ban the rocket engine sales, they are continuing.
Space is one of the few areas of Russia-US cooperation that remains relatively unscathed by political tensions. "We're all breathing the same air. We can draw borders, but from space you can't see them," NASA astronaut Douglas H. Wheelock said last year.
"In the US we have a sarcastic saying: 'We can put a man on a Moon, but we cannot figure out how to get along with our Russian partners," the New York native said after working at Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
To Booze or Not to Booze?
Latest News
- Senior Saudi prince, uncle to MBS, flies home to tackle his ouster: 'MBS has become toxic'
- Taliban appoints Afghan peace negotiators: Ex-Guantanamo prisoners
- Theresa May madder than 'Mad Dog' Mattis - refuses to support US calls for Saudi Arabia-Yemen ceasefire
- Syria to open checkpoints with Iraq on common border
- Trump 'wouldn't be surprised' if Soros & Democratic groups were funding migrant caravans
- New Russian electronic warfare system can paralyze NATO comms
- Mystery as 1,000 human teeth found hidden inside wall during renovation of former dentist's building in Georgia
- Whoopsie daisy! USAID might have 'mistakenly' funded terrorists to the tune of $700 million
- "An illusion": Grave doubts over LIGO's 'discovery' of gravitational waves
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Political analyst says 'New Age' beliefs more popular as fewer Americans follow traditional religions
- 'Bigger threat than terrorism' - NCA reveal rapid rise of organized crime
- Americans think the media has done more to divide the US than Trump - poll
- Gunman in 'Scream' mask shoots 2 in New York City
- Space cooperation persists despite political row: US takes delivery of 4 Russian built rocket engines, with more to follow
- DARPA seeks FAA approval for military drones over US cities by 2030
- Afghan government struggling to regain control from territory lost to Taliban militants
- Paul Joseph Watson: Halloween is Racist!
- 'I may not survive': Indian journalist films tearful message to his mother during Maoist attack
- Editor quits British food magazine after joking about killing vegans
- Senior Saudi prince, uncle to MBS, flies home to tackle his ouster: 'MBS has become toxic'
- Taliban appoints Afghan peace negotiators: Ex-Guantanamo prisoners
- Theresa May madder than 'Mad Dog' Mattis - refuses to support US calls for Saudi Arabia-Yemen ceasefire
- Syria to open checkpoints with Iraq on common border
- Trump 'wouldn't be surprised' if Soros & Democratic groups were funding migrant caravans
- New Russian electronic warfare system can paralyze NATO comms
- Whoopsie daisy! USAID might have 'mistakenly' funded terrorists to the tune of $700 million
- DARPA seeks FAA approval for military drones over US cities by 2030
- Facebook's vaunted transparency tool spectacularly fails to catch fake ads by 'US Senators & ISIS'
- Saudis treated 'lying toad' Boris Johnson to £14,000 trip two weeks before Khashoggi murder
- Kavanaugh turns down $600K GoFundMe while accuser Blasey Ford walks with over $1m and book offers
- Russia, Iran, India seek new transport corridor to serve as quicker and cheaper alternative to Suez Canal
- Flashback: Why Mexico's president-elect Obrador is telling its citizens they "must leave their towns and find a life in the United States"...
- The 'Russia collusion' story has revealed the Deep State scheme to obstruct President Trump
- Aid for publicity: Saudis, UAE demanded favorable PR from UN in exchange for aid to Yemen
- CIA coder in prison for leaking hacking secrets to WikiLeaks claims he's being tortured
- Trump slams Paul Ryan: 'He knows nothing' about birthright citizenship
- Iranian FM slams US for using sanctions to wage 'economic terrorism'
- Gab.com and the continuing purge of free speech
- Oh the irony! US tells China to obey laws and not cause 'decades of pain' globally
- Mystery as 1,000 human teeth found hidden inside wall during renovation of former dentist's building in Georgia
- Political analyst says 'New Age' beliefs more popular as fewer Americans follow traditional religions
- 'Bigger threat than terrorism' - NCA reveal rapid rise of organized crime
- Americans think the media has done more to divide the US than Trump - poll
- Gunman in 'Scream' mask shoots 2 in New York City
- Space cooperation persists despite political row: US takes delivery of 4 Russian built rocket engines, with more to follow
- Afghan government struggling to regain control from territory lost to Taliban militants
- Paul Joseph Watson: Halloween is Racist!
- 'I may not survive': Indian journalist films tearful message to his mother during Maoist attack
- Editor quits British food magazine after joking about killing vegans
- Black magic transsexual sex slave ring busted in Spain
- Iraq demands return of 3,000-yr-old Assyrian artifact up for auction in New York
- Tariq Ramadan's admission of sexual contact with accusers gives impetus to rape allegations
- French poll shows that readers of The Local think smoking should be banned on cafe terraces
- Three Russian police bosses detained for gang-raping young female colleague at a drunken party
- Jon Stewart: Trump uses journalist's narcissism to bait them - and they dive right in!
- Woman flies 50 feet off Arizona highway in car, survives crash and six days in desert
- Muslim comedian exposes Pentagon's bizarre training manual for troops in Saudi Arabia
- 'Firearms & Molotovs': Central American migrants reportedly set fire to Mexican immigration facility
- Video emerges of Saudi authorities raiding Halloween bash in Riyadh, 19 Filipino women arrested
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- New book details Audrey Hepburn's time as a Nazi fighter in the Dutch Resistance
- Century of Enslavement: The Long Sordid History of the US Federal Reserve
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
- Volcanic ash at Pompeii preserved beautiful, 2,000-year-old shrine
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- The tornado that stopped the 1814 burning of Washington
- 'Fake': World famous Dead Sea Scrolls finally pulled from Museum of the Bible - Results of other fragments pending
- Three-finger salute: The little-known story of ctrl+alt+del
- Honduras and Israel form a new special relationship
- Hurricane Michael's wrath so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years
- Dogs accompanied people from Near East to Europe 9,000 years ago DNA studies reveal
- 1,500-year-old farming and carpentry tools found in Northwest Turkey
- Middle Ages weren't 'dark', it was an enlightened era - British Library expert
- Archeological find changes date of Pompeii's destruction
- "An illusion": Grave doubts over LIGO's 'discovery' of gravitational waves
- Soyuz rocket failure: Roscosmos publishes video from on-board cameras showing exact moment of malfunction
- Scientists capture first ever image of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way
- Kaspersky Labs warns neural implants will lead to 'brain-hacking & memory black market'
- Fine structure constant - Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics
- Control a living person on Halloween night with this creepy MIT augmented reality game
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- No breaks in Russia's Space Program as new Soyuz rocket sends military satellite into orbit
- Russia's miles ahead of US in developing pulse & laser weapons
- Scientists find exquisitely preserved ancient Siberian cave lion cubs in permafrost
- Researchers create the most detailed picture yet of the Sun's neutrino factory
- Your new BS detector kit: How to differentiate science from pseudoscience using 'global warming' as an example
- New study finds most likely route of first humans into Australia
- Russia to repurpose ICBMs as commercial launch rockets for civilian space missions
- Physicists find evidence for 'Ferroelectric' particles, 70 years after they were predicted to exist
- New AI program makes breakthrough in transcribing medieval texts
- Mysterious linear features spotted on Saturn's moon
- Russia tests key piece of nuclear space engine; aims to revolutionize long-range missions
- French company uses drones and 3D images to reconstruct destroyed heritage sites
- The Hubble Space Telescope is back online after a three week malfunction
- Sun dog seen in Newark, California sky
- Storm dumps 16 inches of snow on Colorado's southern mountains, more on the way
- World snow wrap: Winter kicks off early in the Northern Hemisphere
- Spain battered by snow storms and a tornado in Menorca
- Signs and Portents: Sheep gives birth to two-headed lamb in farm on Karnataka, India
- 14 killed in Saudi Arabia after intense storms cause major flash floods
- Landslide triggered by Typhoon Rosita buries building in Philippines, 30 feared dead
- Ski resorts in the Alps report 1.8m (six feet) of fresh October snowfall since the weekend
- Heavy snowfall in Algeria
- Wildfire kills at least seven people in South Africa
- At least 11 dead as violent storms buffet Italy for two days
- USGS: Yellowstone supervolcano threat level changed to 'high'
- Rare waterspout filmed off United Arab Emirates coast
- Rare floods hit Iran's Qeshm Island in Persian Gulf
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Egypt: Police for potato shortage - GLOBAL WHEAT CRISIS - Speculators aggravating food scarcity
- Sinkhole swallows car in Woburn, Massachusetts
- Sinkhole swallows TTC vehicle on Commissioners St. in Toronto's Port Lands
- Unseasonal snowstorms sweep across central France, cause road chaos
- Heavy rainfall leads to foot-deep waters flooding Metro Vancouver roads
- Flood kills 10 in south Nigeria
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Unsavory Truth: Superfoods are a marketing ploy
- Electrosensitivity: Can you really be allergic to Wifi & Cell Phones?
- 'The Monsanto Papers': New film exposes egregious crimes of global chemical giant
- Trust each other or die: America's culture wars might be shortening people's lives
- The 'new tobacco': WHO says air pollution is killing 7 million people a year
- Acupuncture: A cure for depression?
- We are not prepared for the coming dementia crisis
- Fast Food: For every meal?
- Canadian hospital releases assisted suicide plan for kids, may not even inform parents
- You can die of a broken heart! Study finds grief may cause deadly inflammation
- Study finds: The military's obsession with energy drinks is contributing to PTSD
- New study shows alcohol affects a gene making your brain forget the bad times, remember the good ones
- Almost two-thirds of appendectomies are unnecessary
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Pill Poppers: Why are we taking all these supplements again?
- Shroom for improvement: FDA lists psilocybin as 'breakthrough therapy' for depression
- There are 271 new vaccines in Big Pharma's pipeline
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
Quote of the Day
Astronomy books and papers far too numerous to cite offer the assurance that 'no one has ever been killed by a meteorite.'
- John S. Lewis
Recent Comments
Andre Vltchek is correct - the US is the last act of Western led supremacism. That the US/NATO thinks it can defeat or subdue the Russia/China...
Children as snitches? Get a life!
Maybe a good example that truth and honesty is not a valuable commodity, for those that are incorruptible. In this world of lies, deception and...
Truly amazing how something insignificant we do as a 16 yr old turns out to be such a huge and public and worldwide-known (basically) event. This...
No one is obstructing anyone. Just software load for right and left version of NPCs programming to execute wtf PTB wants.