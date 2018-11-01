© Reuters/ Danish Ismail

A chilling video of an Indian cameraman giving what he thought was likely to be his last message to his mother has gone viral. The man recorded the footage while under a Maoist attack.Footage has emerged of Mor Mukut Sharma, an employee of national broadcaster Doordarshan, telling his mother how much he loves her and that he doubts he'll make it out of the attack alive."Chances are that I will be killed in this attack. The situation is not right," Sharma says against the sound of bullets being fired in the backgrounds, the Hindustan Times reports.Sharma had been sent to the Dantewada's district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to cover upcoming elections with two other staff members.Two police officers, who rushed to help, were also killed authorities told AFP news agency.India's Maoists are part of the country's Communist Party of India (CPI). They are commonly known as Naxalites because of their originating from Naxalbari, a small village in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal state.Since the 1960s, Maoists have been fighting Indian authorities along a forested belt, also known as the 'Red Corridor', in a conflict which, according to London School of Economics (LSE) anthropology professor Alpa Shah, has claimed the lives of 40,000.