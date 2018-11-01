© Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos has published footage, captured by the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket's on-board cameras, showing the moment the rocket fails mid-air, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing.The video, released on Thursday,The footage first shows the vehicle's regular flight. However, about 2 minutes after takeoff, the rocket spins out of control. This exact moment is seen in the video.The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle failed to take the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, with Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague on board, to the International Space Station on October 11.