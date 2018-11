© Spanish National Police / AFP

Some 15 transgender Brazilians who were forced into prostitution using black magic have been freed from sex slavery following police raids in southeastern Spain.Authorities busted the prostitution ring in the city of Murcia Wednesday, making 13 arrests and seizing three flats after one of the victims managed to escape and raise the alarm.police said in a statement. during a police raid which was filmed by Spanish authorities.So far, 13 arrests have been made in connection with the raid; four suspects remain in custody while the remainder have been released on bail pending further investigation.The suspects are aged between 19 and 60 and come from a diverse set of nations including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Romania, and Spain.