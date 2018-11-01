Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson took part in a £14,000 all-expenses-paid trip to Saudi Arabia, two weeks before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's Istanbul consulate, parliamentary papers revealed.An entry in the Commons register of members' interests read that Johnson's goal was "meeting with regional figures to promote education for women and girls."Johnson was widely condemned on Twitter, with the Mirror newspaper even referring to him as a "lying toad."The Brexiteer had quit as Foreign Secretary in July, over May's handling of Brexit negotiations.The UK government's support of Saudi Arabia has so far not wavered, even when their US counterparts are questioning their ties to the Kingdom and calling for a ceasefire in Yemen.