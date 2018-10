© Global Look Press/Shealah Craighead



About the Author:

Stephen F. Cohen is a professor emeritus of Russian studies and politics at New York University and Princeton University and a contributing editor of The Nation.

President Trump's withdrawal from the INF Treaty nullifies a historic precedent.Stephen Cohen elaborates on the following points regarding Trump's decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed by the US and (Soviet) Russia in 1987.- For whatever reasons, both leaders at the time, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, had developed a deep personal fear of nuclear weapons. After agreeing in principle, though informally, in February 1986 that all nuclear weapons should be eliminated, the following yearIt was a major step in a diplomatic process of grand détente that both Reagan and Gorbachev thought would end the Cold War and nuclear arms races forever.- If carried out, however, Trump's decision relegates the historic INF Treaty to the status of just another failed or discarded international agreement.Russia has been violating the agreement by developing a new intermediate-range "cruise" missile; and China, which was not a party to the treaty, has been developing its own arsenal of such weapons.though none that would have ruled out negotiations to revise, expand, and preserve the treaty.- For twenty years,In the late 1990s, President Bill Clinton began theof the US-led NATO military alliance to Russia's borders. In 2002, President George W. Bush unilaterallyThat prohibition had preserved the certainty of Mutual Assured Destruction in the event of one side launching a first strike, and it kept the nuclear peace since the onset of the nuclear age. Within a few years, Won land and sea, to Russia's borders. Still more,As MIT Professor Theodore Postol and others have shown, US-NATO missile-defense installments near Russia- Moscow has been fully aware of this capacity for years and hasWashington ignored the complaints, and, not surprisingly,Herein lies the causal dynamic of the new US-Russian Cold War.Reagan and Gorbachev thought they had broken this fateful, then forty-year cycle, in 1987, by undertaking mutual military build-downs and an act of nuclear abolitionism. Looking back from today's perspective, they failed. And Gorbachev, now 87, watches as yet another of his historic legacies is undone by his successors, mostly American ones.(We do not know what role Russiagate allegations that Trump is a "Kremlin puppet" played in his decision, among other possible factors.)and the subject will certainly be on their agenda, though a reversal of Trump's decision seems unlikely.- As Cohen has pointed out before , a new nuclear arms race has been under way for some time. Obviously,- Nuclear weapons, like war itself, are ultimately about politics. And Trump's decision will have important political consequences in both capitals.for those like John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser, who oppose any constraints on American power,Russia's "hawks" now have an additional argument against the kind of "cooperation with our American partners" that Russian President Putin continues to preach. Washington has now exited or violated yet another international agreement, all of which involved Russia and some crucially. Clinton broke a promise made to Gorbachev by his predecessor that NATO would not expand eastward. Bush unilaterally nullified the ABM Treaty. Trump has quit the international climate treaty, the agreement with Iran regarding nuclear weapons, and now the INF Treaty. Moscow is unlikely to have any more illusions about Trump, but- Trump's decision could alsoIt might revive the once important but long dormant, or dead, anti-nuke movement in grassroots politics. It might re-direct Democratic and other opposition to Trump from largely bogus Russiagate allegations to actual substantive issues like the danger of nuclear war. Nor should we forget thatwhich have demonized both Trump and "Putin's Russia,"which was the focal point of the original conflict over intermediate-range nuclear missiles. If Trump tries to deploy a new generation of such land-based weapons, where - within easy range of Russia - will they be based? No Asian government will take them, but will any European ones, even NATO members, given the strategic risk and likelihood of mass political protests at home?