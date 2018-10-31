Society's Child
'This country is for white people only': Family subjected to racist abuse while visiting Wellington, New Zealand
Wed, 31 Oct 2018 18:14 UTC
Krizia Egipto and her family were shopping in Wellington when they were approached by the angry woman who told them they "weren't welcome here."
"The lady said, 'Don't come back here any more. This is only for white people. This country is for white people only,'" Egipto wrote in a Facebook post which has since gone viral.
Egipto and her family left the store where the initial altercation took place, but the woman approached them again elsewhere in the city. The 18-year-old then began to record the woman on her phone - a video that has now been watched over 57,000 times.
In the footage, the woman can be heard telling Egipto to "go home. You have a country."
According to the New Zealand Herald, Egipto's family are originally from the Philippines however the teen has lived in New Zealand for four years. Her father has lived in the kiwi nation for 14 years.
Egipto's Facebook post has received hundreds of comments expressing support for her and her family, and condemning the woman caught on camera. "I've lived in NZ for more than 20 years and have never experienced such disgraceful behaviour," one Facebook user commented, with another adding that her and her family are "more welcome [in NZ] than this idiot of a lady."
- Trust each other or die: America's culture wars might be shortening people's lives
- The 'new tobacco': WHO says air pollution is killing 7 million people a year
- Acupuncture: A cure for depression?
- We are not prepared for the coming dementia crisis
- Fast Food: For every meal?
- Canadian hospital releases assisted suicide plan for kids, may not even inform parents
- You can die of a broken heart! Study finds grief may cause deadly inflammation
- Study finds: The military's obsession with energy drinks is contributing to PTSD
- New study shows alcohol affects a gene making your brain forget the bad times, remember the good ones
- Almost two-thirds of appendectomies are unnecessary
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Pill Poppers: Why are we taking all these supplements again?
- Shroom for improvement: FDA lists psilocybin as 'breakthrough therapy' for depression
- There are 271 new vaccines in Big Pharma's pipeline
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Microplastics found in human stools for the first time, from Europe to Asia
- Why you shouldn't give a baby water
- Flashback: Dr. Russell Blaylock warns: Don't get the flu shot - it promotes Alzheimer's
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
