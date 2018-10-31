© Caters News Agency

Morgantown Police charged man with animal cruelty after he killed nine cats.Officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a house on Walnut Street at around 5:20 a.m. on October 30, where a suspect wanted to report himself for animal cruelty.Officers spoke with the suspect and he led them to his residence on Harding Avenue and there were nine dead cats, according to a press release for the Morgantown Police.The suspect told officers he had strangled the cats, according to the release.According to the press release, Monongalia County Animal Control was called and attempted to secure and care for any remaining animals at the residence.James Gregory Wicker, 43, of Morgantown has been charged with animal cruelty.