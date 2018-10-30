New Zealand quake
© USGS
A powerful 6.2 earthquake has struck New Zealand, some 64 kilometers east of the town of Waitara, and was felt all across the island nation, including the capital city of Wellington.

No tsunami warning was issued by the nation's Civil Defence. So far there have also been no reports of damage or casualties caused by the tremors, which locals say lasted for about a minute.

However, the jolts which struck the country shortly after 3:00pm local time have led the Parliament to suspend its session.

"I never thought I'd have to do that, suspend the House until we find out what's happened," deputy speaker Anne Tolley said, according to local news. "There were public in the galleries and people need to just make sure their staff are OK. I mean we're in the safest building probably in the country - but just to make sure and get some advice."