© USGS, EMSC

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Canada, the US Geological Survey said.Initial indications suggest it was a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck 117 miles off the coast of Port Hardy, a town on the north east end of Vancouver Island.It is believed that the quake struck at a depth of 21 miles. There are currently no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the quake and no tsunami warning has been issued.