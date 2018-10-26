"Appendectomy is the most common emergency surgery performed in the USA. Removal of a noninflamed appendix during unrelated abdominal surgery (prophylactic or incidental appendectomy) can prevent the downstream risks and costs of appendicitis. It is unknown whether such a strategy could be cost saving for the health system."

Your Appendix Has an Immune Function

"We've found that ILCs may help the appendix to potentially reseed 'good' bacteria within the microbiome - or community of bacteria - in the body. A balanced microbiome is essential for recovery from bacterial threats to gut health, such as food poisoning."

Two-Thirds of Appendicitis Cases Do Not Require Surgical Intervention

"The study looked at data from more than 250 adults in Finland who had appendicitis ... and were treated with antibiotics. This group was compared with another 270 adults who had surgery for appendicitis. All of the participants were followed for five years.

At the end of the study, nearly two-thirds of people who received antibiotics (64 percent) were considered 'successfully treated,' meaning they didn't have another attack of appendicitis. The other 36 percent eventually needed surgery to remove their appendix, but none of them experienced harmful outcomes from the delay ...

It's important to note that all patients in the study had uncomplicated appendicitis, meaning their appendix had not burst, which was confirmed with a CT scan. (Patients with a burst appendix would indeed need surgery.)"

Pros and Cons of Antibiotic Treatment

"If I have a CT scan, and I can see that the appendicitis is uncomplicated, I would discuss with the patient the possible results of antibiotic treatment alone or surgery. Then we would make a joint, unbiased decision about what would be best."

Other Supporting Research

Signs and Symptoms of Appendicitis

If you suspect that you or someone you know is suffering from an inflamed appendix, do seek immediate medical attention. If not addressed, the swollen appendix can rupture and may be fatal.

Surgical Alternatives

Natural Treatments for Appendicitis

Castor oil pack - This can help relieve the appendiceal blockage and reduce inflammation. To prepare this, simply fold a large cloth, pour 2 tablespoons of castor oil on it and then apply it to your abdomen while lying down.

Ginger - This root can reduce inflammation and pain, while alleviating vomiting and nausea. Drink fresh ginger tea twice or thrice daily or massage ginger oil on your abdomen for a few minutes daily.

Fasting as a Potential Treatment for Uncomplicated Subacute Appendicitis