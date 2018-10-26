Disney's Snow White, Cinderella even The Little Mermaid seemed like innocent stories to the generations of children who enjoyed them, but now some believe they were turning us all into monsters.Actresses Keira Knightley and Kristen Bell are just the latest to join the woke movement which believes that the Disney princesses who were waiting for princes to save them, being kissed without a written legal agreement in advance, or even making sacrifices for true love, are just setting the wrong example.