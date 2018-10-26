"Some of the people within the caravan were actually tattooed with MS-13 markings," award-winning reporter Sara Carter revealed Wednesday evening on Fox News. "It wasn't the majority of people, though, but what I can tell you is the majority of people that were in the caravan and the people I interviewed on the ground there were men."
The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed this to be true, saying in a statement that "there are individuals within the caravan who are gang members or have significant criminal histories."
The department has also confirmed that men from terrorism-linked nations in the Middle East and Africa have also been seen "currently traveling through Mexico toward the U.S."
This suggests some members of the caravan may be linked to terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, the Taliban, al-Qaeda or Boko Haram.
According to Carter, the current batch of migrants and illegals represents only phase one, in that a second caravan appears to be headed toward the states as well.
"I was right there as the second big wave crossed into Guatemala and they were making their way through Guatemala, through the migration services as well as the Guatemalan defense personnel that were on the ground and law enforcement. There was little they could do," she explained, adding that these Central American nations operate like the European Union.
"Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua have basically a system set up like the European union where people with papers can travel back and forth freely."
Though the Guatemalan authorities tried to dissuade the migrants from continuing their trek to the states, Carted noted that there were "well-coordinated, organized" men pushing them ahead: "According to Guatemalan intelligence this was an organized effort coming out of Honduras to move people through to the U.S. Border and now we know it's about 14,000 people that are heading that way."
Similar reports have surfaced suggesting the socialist nation of Venezuela may have played some role in spurring the caravan into action.
"I spoke to President Hernandez of Honduras. He told me that the caravan that is now making its way through Mexico, headed for the southern border, was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela," Vice President Mike Pence reportedly announced during an Oval Office meeting Tuesday.
Comment: Maduro blasts 'paranoid, crazy extremist' Mike Pence over claim Venezuela funded US-bound migrant caravan
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear in a statement that same day that no matter who's in the caravan, they're not getting into the United States.
"The United States also has a message for those who are currently part of this caravan, or any caravan which follows: You will not be successful at getting in to the United States illegally," he said. "The migrant caravan is violating Mexico's sovereignty laws and immigration procedures. The President will not stand for this to happen to the United States."
