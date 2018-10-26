© REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte



Saudi Arabian prosecutors have said evidence supplied by Turkey indicates that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated,The announcement was made by the kingdom's attorney general and released through the official Saudi Press Agency."Public prosecution received information from the Turkish side through the Joint Working Group between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey that indicates that the suspects in that incident had done their act," the statement said.Khashoggi, a self-exiled, opposition Saudi journalist, was last seen on October 2 entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. The kingdom had initially denied anything had happened to the prominent writer while in the consulate, but later admitted that he had died following an apparent "fistfight."The international response on how best deal with Saudi Arabia as details of the murder become clearer has been mixed.Calling Khashoggi's death a "monstrosity," German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suspended all German arms sales to Saudi Arabia while an investigation is underway.France said it would back sanctions against those found guilty of Khashoggi's death, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he had not ruled out "punitive measures" against Riyadh if the kingdom was found responsible.Canada and Spain have both condemned the killing, but have said their controversial arms deals with Riyadh will remain in place.