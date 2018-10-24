© Associated Press / Emrah Gurel



Saudi authorities have granted Turkish police permission to inspect the well in the garden of the residence of the country's general consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the murder of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NTV reported Wednesday, citing an investigative source.Earlier, Turkish media reported that the Saudi Consulate General had prohibited Turkish police from inspecting the well during their search of the diplomatic mission and the residence of the Consul General.On Tuesday, Turkey's Patriotic Party (VATAN) leader Dogu Perincek told Sputnik citing security sources that the body of the murdered journalist had been found in a well in the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post.The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.Riyadh has arrested 18 people over their involvement in the incident, while at least five Saudi officials have been dismissed as the Khashoggi case was gaining momentum.Possible belongings of assassinated Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi were found in a car at a parking lot of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Tuesday.According to the broadcaster,Service dogs were involved in the search.The police completed a preliminary inspection of the car and intend to continue more detailed searches on Wednesday.On Monday, Turkish media reported that a car was found in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul, which had been there for several days and was not inspected during the search of the entire Saudi consulate's motor transport over the Khashoggi case. The search of the car did not take place immediately after its discovery on Monday due to the lack of permission from the Saudi consulate.According to media reports, the attache of the Saudi diplomatic mission drove the consulate's Mercedes E220, arriving at the parking lot on October 7, although it is usually driven by a Turkish driver. He left the car in the farthest corner of the parking lot, where it stood until October 18. That day, the attache came there in another car, took three suitcases from it, including two large ones, and put them into Mercedes, asking a parking lot employee for assistance.During the reloading of suitcases, a gas mask fell to the ground, which the diplomat threw into the trash bin, the media said. This aroused the suspicion of the parking lot employee, who jokingly asked whether Khashoggi's body was in these suitcases.The Saudi diplomat laughed and replied that there was nothing like that in the suitcases, and left the scene after putting the suitcases in the car. The employee of the parking lot, having pulled a gas mask out of the trash bin, carried it to his friend's doctor who said that it was used when working with potent agents.