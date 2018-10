© Reuters



Did Turkey sell out Khashoggi's case?

The most important points of Erdogan's speech

Many Arabs seemed to wish that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan would come out and directly accuse the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet they were disappointed by the speech, with some even accusing Turkey and its president of "selling out" the Khashoggi case.This is very natural for a speech that was awaited by millions of observers around the world. Perhaps the Saudi authorities themselves waited for it the most anxiously. The majority of those awaiting the speech were hoping it would satisfy their high expectations, and it should, therefore, have been expected that would be disappointed.We must remember that this question was not just raised after Erdogan's speech, and it is perhaps not an exaggeration to sayafter the outbreak of the Khashoggi crisis. It was perhaps askedThe question of Turkey's "sale" of Khashoggi's case was initially raised after Erdogan's first brief statement on the crisis. It was also raised after the first telephone conversation between Saudi King Salman and President Erdogan and will continue to be raised until the crisis is over and perhaps even for years to come.In the context of responding to this question,It is clear that since Khashoggi's disappearance including opening the consulate and the consul's home to Turkish investigators.The Turkish position will only be judged when the findings of the prosecutor's investigation are published in detail and we discover what political decisions will follow. However, reaching conclusions about the Turkish position is now an uncalculated "risk" by any political analyst and all we can state is a preliminary reading of the Turkish management of the crisis.before turning the crisis into an international affair instead of limiting it to the Turkish-Saudi framework.The Turkish president's speech on Wednesday was not a populist speech as some people had hoped, or as some Turkish and Arab media had tried to promote since the announcement of the speech. Nevertheless, it carried important indicators about Turkey's investigations.and asked Saudi Arabia to reveal the fate of the body and the name of the Turkish collaborator who was tasked with disposing of it, as the Saudis claimed In summary, Erdogan's speech has important points because it was made at the highest level of Turkey's political pyramid. However, it was not a populist speech, as some had predicted. These points indicate that Ankara will continue with the same approach with which it has addressed the crisis since its beginning. This approach reveals the criminal truth based on completing investigations before going into political repercussions and leaving political actions to the international community, not just Turkey.