Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday noon seized a Palestinian house south of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and handed it to the settlers after forcing its inhabitants to leave at gunpoint.Local sources said thatThe Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan reported that the house was inhabited by the family of Jawad Abu Sneineh, who was recently arrested, threatened and expelled from Jerusalem for refusing to leave the house and insisting on staying there.