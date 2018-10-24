Al Aqsa Mosque
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday noon seized a Palestinian house south of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and handed it to the settlers after forcing its inhabitants to leave at gunpoint.

Local sources said that the crews of the occupation authorities, guarded by a military force, began unloading the contents of a house in the neighborhood of Batn Al-Hawa in the central district of the town of Silwan south of the Aqsa Mosque, before being handed over to a settlement association.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan reported that the house was inhabited by the family of Jawad Abu Sneineh, who was recently arrested, threatened and expelled from Jerusalem for refusing to leave the house and insisting on staying there.

It is noteworthy that the settlement associations have recently been able to put their hands on many of the citizens' real estate in the neighborhood of Batin al-Hawa and turned it into settlement outposts in an effort to Judaize the neighborhood in full.