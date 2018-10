t

o 'save Luca from what he was to become,'

upon realisation he couldn't go through with it

A father who stabbed his four-year-old son to death to prevent him from growing into a psychopath has been granted release from his mental health facility.David Janzow was placed under a lifetime supervision order afterBut after only four years, he has been granted day releasefrom the James Nash House mental health facility in Adelaide In July 2014, Janzow took his son to a secluded lookout, where hethe ABC reported.He allegedly told emergency services what he'd done shortlyI stabbed my son with a Leatherman [hunting knife],' he allegedly told paramedics.During Janzow's trial, it was revealed he hadAfter he'd killed his son,'I knew this was bad, but,' he told a psychiatrist.Luca's mum, Julia Trinne said she knew her husband was depressed, but didn't believe she and her family were in immediate danger.'There was no warning. There was no suggestion that any of us were in danger - of anything at all - or by anyone,' she told the Courier Mail 'If I had any concerns, they would have been with Dave's depression and not letting him get too low, but.'