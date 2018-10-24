David Janzow was placed under a lifetime supervision order after he was found not guilty of murdering four-year-old Luca on the grounds of mental illness.
But after only four years, he has been granted day release on the condition he is accompanied by staff from the James Nash House mental health facility in Adelaide.
In July 2014, Janzow took his son to a secluded lookout, where he stabbed him with a hunting knife to 'save Luca from what he was to become,' the ABC reported.
He allegedly told emergency services what he'd done shortly after the attack and said he was a psychopath and expressing his fears that his son had inherited the quality.
'I'm a psychopath with mental health problems. I stabbed my son with a Leatherman [hunting knife],' he allegedly told paramedics.
During Janzow's trial, it was revealed he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had an extensive history with depression.
After he'd killed his son, he attempted to stab himself in the neck, but upon realisation he couldn't go through with it, drove himself to Athelstone in Adelaide's north-eastern suburbs where he confessed to local police.
'I knew this was bad, but everyone would be better off. I knew murder was bad but I just had to get rid of us because there is no good bone in a psychopath,' he told a psychiatrist.
Luca's mum, Julia Trinne said she knew her husband was depressed, but didn't believe she and her family were in immediate danger.
'There was no warning. There was no suggestion that any of us were in danger - of anything at all - or by anyone,' she told the Courier Mail.
'If I had any concerns, they would have been with Dave's depression and not letting him get too low, but I was not concerned enough to the point of needing to contact his psychiatrist since Dave saw him the day prior.'
