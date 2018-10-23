Soros traffics in revolution and human misery. His devious business deals have brought the financial systems of the United Kingdom and Malaysia to their knees. Soros helped finance the 1989 "Velvet Revolution" in then-Czechoslovakia. He acknowledged having orchestrated coups in Croatia, Georgia, Slovakia, and Yugoslavia.
Soros's complaints against America are many. "The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States," he has said. Soros praises Communist China effusively and has said the totalitarian nation - which cuts babies in unauthorized pregnancies from the wombs of their mothers, tortures and kills religious dissenters, and runs over eminent domain resisters with steam-rollers - has "a better-functioning government than the United States." In the U.S. he has financed the violent, politically destabilizing Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements.
Now the preeminent funder of border-busting campaigns in the U.S. and overseas has entered into a partnership with credit card giant MasterCard Inc. to create something called Humanity Ventures.
In recent years Soros has focused on making grants through his Open Society Foundations to various nonprofits, but this new project has for-profit goals.
"Humanity Ventures is intended to be profitable so as to stimulate involvement from other businesspeople," Soros and MasterCard said in a joint press release.
The claimed objective is to make the lives of "migrants" better through spending on education, health care, and economic development.
"Migrants are often forced into lives of despair in their host communities because they cannot gain access to financial, healthcare and government services," they said, ignoring the veritable minefield of taxpayer-funded assistance available to illegal aliens in the U.S.
"Our potential investment in this social enterprise, coupled with MasterCard's ability to create products that serve vulnerable communities, can show how private capital can play a constructive role in solving social problems."
Any profit Soros and his billionaire buddies in the left-wing donors' consortium, the Democracy Alliance, extract from the operations of Humanity Ventures can be used to fund more left-wing activism. Perhaps the money can be used to finance the future presidential runs of Keith Ellison and Chelsea Clinton.
This new venture comes as countries like Soros's native Hungary and Macedonia are threatening to kick his operations out.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last month that the year 2017 would be "about the extrusion of George Soros and the forces symbolized by him." Every country "will want to displace Soros," he said. "This can already be seen in Europe. They investigate where the money comes from, what kind of intelligence connections there are, which NGOs represent what interests."
Soros admitted in 2015 that his efforts in Europe are aimed at destroying national borders on that continent. He has cheerleaded the ongoing invasion of Europe by aliens, especially Syrian war refugees who are largely Muslim men with likely connections to Islamic terrorism.
"Our plan treats the protection of refugees as the objective and national borders as the obstacle," Soros said.
Through his philanthropies Soros has given more than $100 million to U.S.-based groups that support "immigrant rights," immigration amnesty, and open borders since 1997. The goal is to flood America with reliably Democratic future voters who will support Soros's extreme left-wing policy agenda.
Soros funds a vast array of open-borders pressure groups. Among them are:
- American Immigration Council
- Casa de Maryland
- Center for American Progress
- Center for Constitutional Rights
- Immigrant Legal Resource Cente
- Institute for Policy Studies
- Migration Policy Institute
- LatinoJustice
- Immigration Policy Center
- Media Matters for America
- National Immigration Forum
- National Immigration Law Center
Soros's profits from Humanity Ventures may well be used to import even more millions of illegal aliens into the U.S.
The sky's the limit with George Soros.
