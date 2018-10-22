© Sputnik



Following hours of talks behind closed doors in Moscow, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that he now understands Russia's take on things much better, and added thatBolton, the alleged mastermind behind the US pullout from the historic INF treaty, met with Secretary of Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev on Monday. He arrived to Moscow shortly after the US President Donald Trump announced his desire to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).Bolton said in an interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, is thatApart from that,Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations. But the US still believes that Russia wants to develop intermediate-range missiles, prohibited by the INF.- which would remainif the US pulls out of the INF. The treaty will expire in 2021, andBolton said.If Trump goes ahead with pulling the US out of the INF, that will leave only one remaining pillar in the arms control architecture, the START Treaty limiting the deployment of all types of nuclear weapons.