The government is ratcheting up its efforts to convince Americans to get flu shots. "You can't walk into a pharmacy without seeing lines, and the government is now telling preachers to tell their congregations to get flu shots," says Dr. Russell Blaylock, renowned neurosurgeon and editor of the Blaylock Wellness Report. "I've never seen anything like it.The incidence of flu across the United States is extremely low - there are virtually no outbreaks - and not a single child has died. Yet, the flu vaccine is being pushed as if it's the greatest health advance ever discovered.," says Dr. Blaylock. "There are three reasons the government tells the elderly why they should get flu shots: secondary pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Yet a study by the Cochrane group studied hundreds of thousands of people and found it offered zero protection for those three things in the general community. It offered people in nursing homes some immunity against the flu - at best one-third - but that was only if they picked the right vaccine."The government also says that every baby over the age of six months should have a vaccine, and they know it contains a dose of mercury that is toxic to the brain.Here's the bottom line:Flu vaccines contain mercury in the form of thimerosal (ethylmercury), a brain toxin, which accumulates in the brain and other organs. "," says Dr. Blaylock. "After five or 10 years of flu shots, enough mercury accumulates in the brain that every single study agrees is neurotoxic. Mercury is extremely toxic to the brain even in very small concentrations, and there are thousands of studies that prove it."The changes that we see in the brain associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are all easily produced by mercury in these doses.