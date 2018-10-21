Serrania de Ronda today
TWO-STOREY HOUSE: Flash floods hit JimeRa de Libar in the Serrania de Ronda today (Sunday).
Red alerts for torrential rain in parts of Andalucia have been extended again - through until 6pm tonight (Sunday) as the province of Malaga experiences some of the worst weather seen in living memory.

Many roads are blocked by flooding and rockfalls - particularly in the province of Malaga.

The Serrania de Ronda has particularly badly hit with the tiny village of Jimera de Libar been particularly badly hit as the river levels suddenly rose - leaving two-storey properties almost totally submerged and cars washed away.



Emergency services were quickly on the scene, to the small pueblo just an hour inland from the Costa del Sol - as reports of people trapped in their homes came in.

A helicopter was on standby to rescue residents who could not escape the rising flood waters, but was stood down as thunderstorms and torrential rain filled the valley.

There are no reports of casualties yet - but the area looks like a disaster zone with many properties affected.

