A New Zealand surfer has been attacked by a shark and airlifted to a hospital after suffering moderate injuries.The man was surfing at Baylys Beach about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Auckland when the attack happened, according to police.The man, who is in his 20s, was in pain and bleeding after being bitten on his hand, elbow and mouth, according to the New Zealand Herald website, but was able to walk and talk.The shark left bite marks and a tooth in the man's surfboard, said news website Stuff.Baylys Beach Holiday Park owner Trish Rolfe told Stuff several surfers were in the water at the time of the attack.