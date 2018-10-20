© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi



Iran has been supplying Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group with components required to turn its rockets into precision-guided missiles, US media reported Friday.According to Fox News, flight data suggested a delivery was made earlier this week by a cargo plane which left Tehran on Tuesday and flew back Thursday, with stops in Syria, Lebanon and Qatar.Western powers and Israel have repeatedly accused Iran of arming Hezbollah, including by operating factories in densely populated Beirut.