US President Donald Trump praised the wrestling skills of Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte, who body-slammed a Guardian reporter to the ground at a campaign event last year. Needless to say, the liberal media is appalled.He went on to beat his Democratic challenger - country musician Rob Quist - and now represents Montana in the House of Representatives.Speaking to supporters at a campaign-style rally in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday, Trump praised Gianforte's wrestling skills, drawing cheers and laughs from the crowd.Trump recalled hearing about the incident while he was in Rome, and Gianforte was pulling ahead in the polls. "And I said, oh, this is terrible. He's going to lose the election," Trump recalled. "And then I said, well, wait a minute. I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him. And it did."The fighting talk continued later in the rally, when Trump brought up former Vice President Joe Biden's comment that he would "beat the hell out of" Trump, were the two in high school together. "He'd be down, faster than Greg would take him down," Trump said.Acosta clearly had a bad night, telling a former White House official to "f*ck off" later on, after some mild trolling on Twitter. Other media types reacted similarly negatively:As well as a skilled wrestler of reporters, Gianforte is a wealthy software entrepreneur, and has made an estimated $315 million from the sale of two of his tech companies. He is a staunch conservative, and a passionate creationist, who once donated $290,000 to the Glendive Dinosaur & Fossil Museum, which teaches that the world is around 5,000 years old, and dinosaurs and humans once lived side by side.Gianforte is currently polling nine points ahead of Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams, in a state that has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1996, and elected Trump by a 20 point margin in 2016.Trump had barely taken off from Montana on Thursday, before Williams' campaign team released a video featuring audio recording of Gianforte's attack on Jacobs. Accusing him of "assault and lies,"Williams' video states "this is not who we are" as Montanans.Voters in the Big Sky State will decide that for themselves on November 6.