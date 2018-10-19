© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev



Foreign banks will soon be able to become part of Russia's money transfer network which serves as an alternative to the traditional SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system."Non-residents will start connecting to us this year. People are already turning to us," said First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova. Earlier, the official said thaAs of September, 416 Russian companies have joined the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), including the Russian Federal Treasury and large state corporations including Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, and others, the Central Bank said.. SWIFT has said it remains neutral in the political conflict.There have been reports that despite such claims, the US has enough power to block transactions through SWIFT. In 2012, Danish newspaper Berlingske wrote that US authorities managed to seize money being transferred from a Danish businessman to a German bank for a batch of US-sanctioned Cuban cigars.SWIFT is a financial network that provides high-value cross-border transfers for members across the world. It is based in Belgium,It supports most interbank messages, connecting over 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. The European Union is also working on an alternative to SWIFT. The project, promoted by Germany, will help Brussels to bypass US sanctions against Iran.