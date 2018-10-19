According to the Navy, the injured personnel are "in stable conditions" and none of the injuries is life-threatening. Some of the servicemen were evacuated ashore.
The crash happened as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was conducting regular operations in the Philippine Sea.
Despite the incident, the ship remains "fully mission capable" and continued flight operations.
The Navy has launched an official probe into the crash.
The nuclear-powered USS 'Ronald Reagan' is part of the US Seventh Fleet, operating in the west Pacific. It is based in Yokosuka, Japan.
The Seventh Fleet had gained a reputation as one of the most disaster-prone Navy units. Last year, it suffered at least seven major incidents, which resulted in 20 fatalities.
In June 2017, guided-missile destroyer USS 'Fitzgerald' collided with a Philippines container ship near Tokyo. The incident claimed the lives of seven of the destroyer's crew members.
Comment: The problems within the US Navy are longstanding with no course corrective measures apparently implemented, yet the US continues to bait Russia and China whose militaries are far more effective and battle ready...disaster in the making.