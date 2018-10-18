© Getty Images



"This committee would make Sen. Joseph McCarthy proud," Levy said. "Like Sen. McCarthy, this committee has largely conducted its business through secret, confidential interviews and depositions, binding witnesses and their counsels into silence while the members walk outside to all of you the media with public and selectively leaked interviews to tell you what they want you to hear."

"It goes beyond any damages or any financial aspect," Page told Fox News' Hannity Monday night. "There have been so many lies. You look at the damage it did to our democratic systems and our institutions of government back in 2016, and I'm just trying to get some justice in terms of getting some disclosure."

Glenn Simpson - the co-founder of the Fusion GPS research group that commissioned the unverified, Democrat-funded anti-Trump dossier - on TuesdayOn Capitol Hill, Simpson declined to answer multiple shouted questions from Fox News about his refusal to testify as he arrived to the committee room. But Simpson's lawyer, Joshua Levy, on Tuesday took aim at Republican lawmakers for compelling him to appear.Republicans, like North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, fired back.The dossier, authored by former British spy Christopher Steele and commissioned by Fusion GPS, was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign through law firm Perkins Coie. It included salacious and unverified allegations about Trump's visit to Russia before he was president and has become a central focus as lawmakers investigate the origins of the Russia investigation.Simpson's refusal to testify comes as other key figures connected to the dossier have been called to testify on Capitol Hill this week, as the House investigation into Justice Department actions during the 2016 campaign comes to a head.Baker, who had a close working relationship with former FBI Director James Comey, left the bureau earlier this year.Earlier this month,sources close to a congressional investigation told Fox News. He also testified thatbetween the early stages of the FBI's Russia probe and those working with the DNC and the Clinton campaign, the sources said.House Republicans have also scheduledOhr is married to Bruce Ohr, a Justice Department official who has also testified about his contact with Simpson during the campaign."Is it really possible that Bruce Ohr, whose wife Nellie was paid by Simpson and GPS Fusion for work done on the Fake Dossier, and who was used as a Pawn in this whole SCAM (WITCH HUNT), is still working for the Department of Justice????? Can this really be so?????" President Trump tweeted Tuesday.Baker and Ohr are appearing for voluntary depositions, which take place as transcribed interviews under oath.The dossier, which has been at the center of an intense power struggle between congressional Republicans and the FBI, specifically cites the DOJ and FBI's surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, saying the dossier "formed an essential part" of the application to spy on him.Fox News learned Monday thatover the dossier, and what Page claims were "slanderous" and "libelous" statements.