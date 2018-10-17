© Thinking Aloud/KJN

China and Japan - the two main holders of the US Treasury securities - have trimmed their ownership of notes and bonds in August, according to the latest figures from the US Treasury Department, released on Tuesday.amid trade tensions with the US. China remains the biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries, followed by long-time US ally Japan.. In July, Japan's holdings were at $1.035 trillion. According to the latest figures from the country's Ministry of Finance,Japan reportedly liquidated a net $5.6 billion worth of debt.Liquidating US Treasuries, one of the world's most actively-traded financial assets, has recently become a trend among major holders.With relations between Moscow and Washington at their lowest point in decades, the Central Bank of Russia explained the decision was based on financial, economic and geopolitical risks.Like Russia, Turkey has dropped out of the top-30 list of holders of American debt following a conflict with Washington over the attempted military coup in the country two years ago. While India remains among the top-30, the country has cut its US Treasury holdings for the fifth consecutive month, from $157 billion in March to $140 billion in August.Earlier this week,Meanwhile, the data from the International Monetary Fund confirms that the